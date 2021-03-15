This month we mark one year since the pandemic dramatically disrupted our lives, ushering in immense suffering for too many. Last year, in the early days of the pandemic, Pope Francis presided over an extraordinary moment of prayer in which he reflected on the apostles and their fears when a tempest overtook them in a boat while Jesus slept. (cf Mark 4)
“The storm,” he wrote describing this global pandemic, “exposes our vulnerability and uncovers those false and superfluous certainties around which we have constructed our daily schedules, our projects, our habits and priorities. It shows us how we have allowed to become dull and feeble the very things that nourish, sustain, and strengthen our lives and our communities…”
We have hopefully learned that we are not as powerful or as in control of our lives as we sometimes pretend to be. But, at the same time, we also learned that we all are “in the same boat.” As the U.S. bishops said in their statement this month marking the anniversary of the pandemic: “Rather than being ashamed of this powerlessness or crushed by the fear of what we cannot control, our interconnectedness and dependence on God has been revealed.”
This past year has tried us sorely: We faced sickness — our own or that of our loved ones; we mourned the deaths of relatives and friends; we suffered the anxiety of economic uncertainty and experienced loneliness as we were forced to “stay apart”; and, we worried as we saw racial unrest and partisan bickering threaten the domestic tranquility of our nation’s life. Yet, we have proven resilient, for the Lord does not leave us to the mercy of the storm.
And certainly, the many acts of kindness of neighbor to neighbor, the selfless courage of front line workers, the quiet dedication of our teachers, the steady accompaniment of our priests — even when public participation in the Eucharist was not possible — were rays of hope dispelling the darkness of despair.
Again, as the pope wrote, “In this storm, the façade of those stereotypes with which we camouflaged our egos, always worrying about our image, has fallen away, uncovering once more that (blessed) common belonging, of which we cannot be deprived: our belonging as brothers and sisters.”
The development of vaccines “at warp speed” signaled the beginning of the end of this global pandemic. But the vaccines need to be universally available — so that no person, no nation is left behind. And anyone who can be should be vaccinated, even people who might not have much to fear from infection — if they are not high risk and if they are healthy or if their demographic is such that they would expect to recover easily. The fact that they would get vaccinated will be a benefit to others around them, because by being vaccinated they would not be responsible for others catching the virus.
Various types of vaccines have protected humanity from various diseases over the years — and the vaccines against COVID-19 offer much promise and, as the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith reassures, “all vaccinations recognized as clinically safe and effective can be used in good conscience.”
We look forward to the day when all can meet again in full churches for Mass and the normal life of our parishes can resume.
“Why are you afraid? Have you no faith?” This was Jesus’ reproach to the Apostles when they awoke him in the midst of the storm. As we look to get on the far side of this pandemic, let us entrust ourselves to the Lord.
Again, to cite Pope Francis: “By his cross we have been saved in order to embrace hope and let it strengthen and sustain all measures and all possible avenues for helping us protect ourselves and others. Embracing the Lord in order to embrace hope: that is the strength of faith, which frees us from fear and gives us hope.”