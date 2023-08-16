Miami pregnancy center

Members of the Knights on Bikes pose with Archbishop Thomas Wenski, center back, Deacon Jim Dugard, far right, and a replica of the $2,000 check they donated to the archdiocese's Respect Life Ministry the day the new South Dade Respect Life Office was dedicated and blessed, Aug. 5, 2023.

MIAMI  |  Since the South Dade Pregnancy Help Center opened at its new location in April, Maglia Carmenate, the center’s coordinator and an ultrasound technician, said that three women have changed their minds about having an abortion.

She recalled the story of one of those women who came with her boyfriend.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.