MIAMI | Since the South Dade Pregnancy Help Center opened at its new location in April, Maglia Carmenate, the center’s coordinator and an ultrasound technician, said that three women have changed their minds about having an abortion.
She recalled the story of one of those women who came with her boyfriend.
“The woman wanted to have the baby. However, the father was urging her to have an abortion,” Carmenate said. “The couple had four children and they had recently lost one of them because of COVID. After I talked to him and showed the father tiny rubber models of babies at various stages in the mother’s womb, he started to cry and said, ‘I can’t harm my baby’.”
The Pregnancy Help Center has been a fixture in South Dade for 10 years, but when their lease ran out and wasn’t renewed, the Respect Life Ministry had to find a new site for the office. The new location is in the complex called Offices in the Park, 7385 S.W. 87 Avenue, Miami.
Archbishop Thomas Wenski, who blessed the new 1,400-square-foot space Aug. 5, 2023, called the Respect Life ministry a witness to the dignity of human life.
“Thanks to all involved,” he said. “You help people who are confused and scared.”
He also thanked the Knights on Bikes who attended the dedication. They rode into the parking lot on their motorcycles wearing their biker vests with Archdiocese of Miami Knights on Bikes patches. The Knights are supporters of the Respect Life Ministry. Their donations helped the three Pregnancy Help Centers in the archdiocese buy ultrasound machines so that women considering abortion could see their babies. As a show of support, the Knights brought a $2,000 check for the ministry to the South Dade office’s dedication.
There are two other Pregnancy Help Centers in the archdiocese: one in Central Broward and one in South Broward. The centers are open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Thursdays from 11 am. to 7 p.m., said Belkys Rodriguez, assistant director of the Respect Life Ministry.
Rodriguez noted that the centers are located close to abortion clinics. She said she believes God has intervened, at times, to stop abortion.
“Yesterday, a pregnant woman contemplating abortion came to the center,” she said. “She saw the Respect Life Center sign that a man held on the sidewalk along 87th Avenue outside the center and felt that it was a sign from God to keep her baby.”
The Respect Life Ministry began in 1978 in a Miami Gardens office. Respect Life centers also provide needy mothers with pregnancy information, parenting classes, and material assistance for their baby. Fathers can learn parenting skills under a program called Project Joseph. Mothers who have had an abortion can get counseling through Project Rachel. Both mothers and fathers can get “earn while you learn” points, which can be exchanged for dollars to buy new baby items which the offices have in stock. The items come from parishes and private donations. Classes take place online.
Rodriguez recalled another story of an 18-year-old woman who came to the center to confirm that she was pregnant before getting an abortion.
“She needed to prove that she was pregnant and wanted an abortion before the 15-week abortion limit,” Rodriguez said. “She seemed disinterested in the ultrasound process and was playing with her telephone most of the time. We showed her examples of a baby’s growth. She had an ultrasound and was in shock to see her baby. We gave her and her boyfriend a picture of their baby. They heard the baby’s heartbeat. They chose to have the baby.”
