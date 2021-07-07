Father Juan Sosa, pastor of St. Joseph Church, prays at the site of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., July 2, 2021, which he visited with Archbishop Thomas G. Wenski of Miami and Boston Cardinal Sean P. O'Malley that same day. The church is located two blocks west of the site. The parts of the building that remained standing were demolished the night of July 4. (CNS photo/handout via Florida Catholic) Editor's note: Best image available.