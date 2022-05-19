ls’ meeting of the school year, which took place April 28, 2022, and concluded with Mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Hialeah, the Office of Catholic Schools honored a number of principals who are leaving their positions at the end of this academic year, either due to retirement or other circumstances.
Father Matthew Gomez, archdiocesan vocations director and an alumnus of Immaculate Conception School, blessed the principals at the conclusion of the Mass.
They are: Alex Fernandez of Mary, Help of Christians in Parkland; Annie Seiglie of St. Timothy in Miami; Elena Ortiz of Nativity in Hollywood; Jennifer Nicholson of Annunciation in West Park; Dian Hyatt of St. Lawrence in North Miami Beach; and Carmen Alfonso of St. Michael the Archangel in Miami. Also honored: Marcey Ayers, coordinator of Special Programs, who is departing from the archdiocesan Office of Schools.
