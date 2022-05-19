At the last principals' meeting of the school year, which concluded with Mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Hialeah, Father Matthew Gomez, archdiocesan vocations director, blesses the principals who will be retiring or departing from archdiocesan schools. The principals are being blessed are, from left: Alex Fernandez of Mary, Help of Christians in Parkland; Annie Seiglie from St. Timothy in Miami; Elena Ortiz from Nativity in Hollywood; Jennifer Nicholson from Annunciation in West Park; Dian Hyatt from St. Lawrence in North Miami Beach; and Carmen Alfonso from St. Michael the Archangel in Miami. Also at far right is Marcey Ayers, who is departing from the archdiocesan Office of Schools.