On May 8, 2021 Archbishop Thomas Wenski laid hands on the heads of eight transitional deacons, ordaining them as the newest preists of the Archdiocese of Miami. The men included, at top from left, Alberto Chávez, Paul Pierce, Franklin Ekezie, and Nicholas Toledo, at and bottom, from left, Yosbany Alfonso, Leandro Siquiera, Jeremy Lully and Hans Chamorro. The emotional ceremony took place in the Fernández Family Center of St. Thomas University to accomodate the some 800 participants who followed regulations concerning masks and social distance. (PHOTOS BY ANA RODRIGUEZ-SOTO | FC)