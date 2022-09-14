MIA Back to School 1028

Father Luis Flores, parochial administrator, blesses a Sts. Peter and Paul student as she arrives for the first day of the 2022-23 school year, Aug. 17, 2022.
Sts. Peter and Paul principal Jocelyn Zlatkin helps a reluctant Juan Manuel Sanchez Rodriguez take those last few steps to pre-K3 on the first day of the 2022-23 school year, Aug. 17, 2022.
MIAMI  |  Blessings and hugs and hi-fives greeted students at Sts. Peter and Paul School in Miami as they came back Aug. 17 for the first day of the 2022-23 academic year.

 Father Luis Flores, Sts. Peter and Paul administrator, and his parochial vicar, Father Enzo Rosario Prendes, stood outside, sprinkling students with holy water as they were dropped off — blessings that sometimes included parents and baby siblings as they sat in their cars.

