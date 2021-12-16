MIAMI | Archbishop Thomas Wenski will ordain six men to the diaconate on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at St. Mary Cathedral. Five will be ordained to the permanent diaconate; one will be ordained a transitional deacon, in preparation for ordination to the priesthood.
“It’s the same ordination just two different paths,” said Deacon Victor Pimentel, director of the Office of the Diaconate in the archdiocese.
Deacons who do not go on to become priests can be married at the time of their ordination. If unmarried, they take a vow of celibacy.
The duties of deacons include ministering at the altar, preaching, singing the Gospel at high Mass and assisting the celebrant in general. Deacons can also baptize, witness marriages and administer Communion, though they cannot consecrate the Eucharist, hear confessions, or give absolution.
Here are brief biographies of the new deacons.
Francisco Alvarez-Gil
Alvarez-Gil, 66, was born in Havana, Cuba. He is a medical doctor and member of St. Hugh Parish, Coconut Grove. Baptized at the parish of San Francisco de Paula in Havana, he received the rest of his sacraments after coming to Miami: reconciliation and first Communion at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary (now Holy Rosary-St. Richard) in Palmetto Bay; confirmation at St. John Bosco, Miami; and matrimony at St. Augustine, Coral Gables. He has been married to Alicia Marie for 45 years. They have three children, Julia, Angela, and Frank Jr.
Erick Jose Cinco
Cinco, 52, was born in Managua, Nicaragua. He is an IT professional and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Miami. Baptized at the parish of La Santa Paz and having received the other sacraments of initiation in the Archdiocese of Managua, he received the sacrament of matrimony at Our Lady of Divine Providence in Miami. He has been married to Kenia for 28 years. They have three children, Erick, Michaela and Suyen.
Ramon David Gonzalez
Gonzalez, 48, was born in Salcedo, Dominican Republic. He is an architectural design drafter and member of All Saints Parish in Sunrise. Baptized at the parish of San Rafael Arcangel in Salcedo, he received all his sacraments of initiation in the Diocese of La Vega, Dominican Republic, and the sacrament of matrimony at St. Joseph of The Holy Family in New York. He has been married to Yudis for 26 years and they have two children, Vanessa and Narciso.
Inran Emilio Infante
Infante, 52, was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He is a mechanic and member of St. Stephen Parish in Miramar. Baptized at the parish of San Francisco de Asis in Santo Domingo, he received the sacraments of reconciliation and Communion at Nuestra Señora del Carmen in the Diocese of San Francisco de Macoris; confirmation at La Santa Iglesia Catedral de Santo Domingo; and matrimony at the parish of Jesús Maestro in the Archdiocese of Santo Domingo. He has been married to Doris for 32 years and they have three daughters, Shantal, Nidia and Jennifer.
Jose David Mercado
Mercado, 57, was born in Barranquilla, Colombia. He is an IT systems engineer and member of St. Mark Parish in Southwest Ranches. Baptized at the parish of San Francisco de Asis in Barranquilla, he received the sacraments of reconciliation, Communion and confirmation at Tres Avemarías parish; and matrimony at Inmaculada Concepción, all in the Archdiocese of Barranquilla. He has been married to Ana María for 32 years and they have three children, David, Monica, and Laura.
Enzo Rosario Prendes
Prendes, 29, was born in Havana, Cuba. He is single and a seminarian in formation to the priesthood. His home parish is Good Shepherd in Miami. Baptized at Santuario Nacional de Nuestra Señora de Regla in Havana, he was confirmed at the parish of Cristo Redentor, also in the Archdiocese of La Habana.
