MIAMI  | Graduates from seven of the 13 Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Miami took home five Silver Knights and 18 honorable mentions in The Miami Herald’s annual tribute to students who excel at both academics and community service.

Silver Knights logo

St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale led the way this year with three winners and five honorable mentions, followed by Christopher Columbus in Miami with one winner and four honorable mentions. Belen Jesuit Prep in Miami also had one winner and two honorable mentions. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.