FAST FACTS ABOUT FATHER ARAUJO
• Date/place of birth: Dec. 9, 1993, in Brasilia, Brazil; the third of nine brothers.
• Date/place of birth: Dec. 9, 1993, in Brasilia, Brazil; the third of nine brothers.
• Schools attended: CEM #3 (in Brasilia); joined the Redemptoris Mater Seminary of Miami a year after graduation; studied at St. John Vianney College Seminary in Miami and St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach.
• Ordained a deacon: April 2, 2022
• Served diaconate year: Good Shepherd, Miami
• Interesting fact: Loves all types of music, taking morning walks, and playing soccer.
• Date/place of birth: Sept. 15, 1985, in Jean Rabel, Haiti; the third of two sisters and one brother
• School attended: Entered Montfort religious community in Haiti from 2006 to 2017
• Arrived in U.S.: October 2017
• Home parish: St. Clement, Wilton Manors
• Entered Miami seminary: August 2018
• Ordained a deacon: Dec. 3, 2022
• Diaconate year: St. Brendan High School, Miami.
• Interesting fact: Favorite saint is Maria Goretti.
• Date/place of birth: Aug. 21, 1990, in Medellín, Colombia, youngest of two brothers
• Arrived in U.S.: 1999
• Home parish: St. John Neumann, Miami
• School attended: Félix Varela Senior High School
• Career before priesthood: Logistics coordinator for a small telecommunications distributor
• Ordained a deacon: April 11, 2021
• Diaconate year: St. Coleman, Pompano Beach, and St. Thomas the Apostle, Miami
• Interesting fact: Loves to cook “anything and everything.”
• Date/place of birth: May 20, 1993, in Valencia, Venezuela; oldest of four, two boys and two girls
Came to the U.S.: 2012
Schools attended: I.E. Juan XXIII and one semester of college in Venezuela; Miami Dade College for four semesters
• Entered St. John Vianney Seminary: August 2015
• Ordained a deacon: April 2, 2022
• Diaconate year: Our Lady of Guadalupe, Doral.
• Interesting fact: Likes playing sports — soccer, basketball, volleyball — and watching classic movies.
• Date/place of birth: Nov. 2, 1995, Cooper City, only child
• Home parish: St. Mark, Southwest Ranches
• Schools attended: St. Mark and Archbishop Edward McCarthy High, Southwest Ranches (class of 2014)
• Ordained a deacon: April 2, 2022
• Diaconate year: St. Andrew, Coral Springs
• Interesting fact: Loves watching “scary movies,” reading non-fiction books, and baking “anything that’s sweet.”
