The new deacons ordained for the Archdiocese of Miami April 2, 2022 pose with their seminary rectors and Bishop David Toups of Beaumont, Texas. From left: Deacons Piotr Sawicki and Gustavo Santos; Father Emanuele De Nigris, rector of Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary of Miami; Bishop Toups; Father Alfredo Hernandez, rector of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, Boynton Beach; Father Matthew Gomez, vocations director for the Archdiocese of Miami; and deacons Saul Arauju and Andrew Vitrano-Farinato.

BOCA RATON  |  Four archdiocesan seminarians were among 11 men ordained deacons by Bishop David Toups of Beaumont, Texas. The ceremony took place at St. Joan of Arc Church, Boca Raton, April 2, 2022.

Andrew Vitrano-Farinato, Gustavo Santos, Saul Araujo and Piotr Sawicki are all completing their studies for the priesthood at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach, where Bishop Toups had been their rector until being named bishop of Beaumont in June 2020. 

As newly ordained deacons, the men will be assigned to parishes where they will exercise their ministry in preparation to become priests next year. Among many duties, they will preach, celebrate baptisms, witness marriages, and preside at wakes and funerals. 

