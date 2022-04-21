BOCA RATON | Four archdiocesan seminarians were among 11 men ordained deacons by Bishop David Toups of Beaumont, Texas. The ceremony took place at St. Joan of Arc Church, Boca Raton, April 2, 2022.
Andrew Vitrano-Farinato, Gustavo Santos, Saul Araujo and Piotr Sawicki are all completing their studies for the priesthood at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach, where Bishop Toups had been their rector until being named bishop of Beaumont in June 2020.
As newly ordained deacons, the men will be assigned to parishes where they will exercise their ministry in preparation to become priests next year. Among many duties, they will preach, celebrate baptisms, witness marriages, and preside at wakes and funerals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.