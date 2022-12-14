MIA Thanks Gesni

Archbishop Thomas Wenski presents Roberto and Clara Gesni, of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Miami, with the 2022 One in Faith award during the annual Thanks-for-Giving Mass hosted by the archdiocesan Office of Development to honor those who contribute faithfully to the ABCD. The Mass was celebrated Nov. 19, 2022 at St. Mary Cathedral in Miami.

MIAMI  |  Clara Gesni waited 18-and-a-half years for her future husband, Roberto, while he languished as a political prisoner in Cuba.

When he was freed, they married, then made their way to Miami and settled near St. Michael the Archangel Church. That was 43 years ago, and they have been there ever since, helping in every way possible.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.