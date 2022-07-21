PORTLAND, Oregon | The Archdiocese of Miami’s newspapers — the Florida Catholic and La Voz Católica — and its Communications Office won a combined 27 awards in the annual competition sponsored by the Catholic Media Association, including second place for both newspapers in the General Excellence category.
Mary Ross Agosta was honored as first runner up in the Communications Director of the Year category; and freelancer Tom Tracy was second runner up for Photographer of the Year.
Archbishop Thomas Wenski won second place in English and third place in Spanish for his monthly column, which appears in both newspapers and online.
Jesuit Father Eduardo Barrios won third place for his monthly columns in La Voz, which also appear online in the weekly Let’s Talk blog.
Both La Voz and the Florida Catholic won first place for Best Coverage — Disaster or Crisis, for their reporting on the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, which appeared in their July 2021 issue.
La Voz won 10 more first place awards: for best coverage of the pandemic; for in-depth analysis (on the COVID-19 vaccines); for news writing on a local/regional event, reporting on a local issue, and single issue/section, all on the Surfside disaster; for personality profile (on a quadruple amputee studying at St. Thomas University); for best reporting on a special age group (young adults); for general news photo; for best reporting on vocations; and for the Cuéntame Católico podcast, which is produced in conjunction with the Communications Office and its digital media specialist, Maria Alejandra Rivas.
“I could not be prouder of our team and our work,” said Ana Rodriguez-Soto, editor of the Miami edition of the Florida Catholic and executive editor of La Voz.
She noted that La Voz’s part-time staffer, Rocío Granados, received first place honors in eight of the Spanish categories, individually or as part of the team of reporters whose stories were submitted.
Freelancers Cristina Cabrera Jarro and Tom Tracy also contributed to many of the winning entries, as did Jim Davis, Priscilla Greear and Marlene Quaroni, all freelancers as well.
Rodriguez-Soto also credited the editing and layout teams of both newspapers: La Voz’s Emilio De Armas and Manolo Villaverde; and the Florida Catholic’s Jean Gonzalez and Ann Borowski, who are based in Orlando.
“We all work together so well, and our coverage of the Surfside disaster is the best example,” Rodriguez-Soto said. “Some of us reported from the scene, others reported via phone interviews, and the layout and editing teams put it all together visually for our readers. And we did it in both English and Spanish. We are a small team, but I know we pack a big punch talent-wise.”
The Catholic Media Association represents more than 300 Catholic publications in the U.S. and Canada, including newspapers, magazines, newsletters and general publishers. This year’s CMA awards received 2,700 submissions from more than 160 organizations. There are separate categories for English and Spanish-language publications and some categories, such as general excellence, are subdivided by publication size.
Here’s the complete list of awards and winners for the Archdiocese of Miami, along with some of the judges’ comments:
Communications Director of the Year
Mary Ross Agosta, first runner up: “Ms. Ross Agosta’s versatility and commitment to the archdiocese make her worthy of this award. Through her efforts and connection to the community, she is able to enhance the image of the archdiocese and help the community.”
Photographer of the Year
Tom Tracy, second runner up: “Excellent use of light and composition to capture a moment in time and historically significant events. Well done!”
Best Newspaper — Non-Weekly, 1-5 Full-Time Staff Members
Second place, Florida Catholic: “Strong writing and some good photos. Good story range. Impressive special section on collapse of apartment building in Surfside.”
Spanish Publication of the Year
Second place, La Voz: “This is a very informative, interesting, and well-organized publication. Each issue covered a wide range of topics ranging from hybrid schooling during COVID to politics and social justice to Bible reflections. They did a nice job balancing local Miami stories and national/global news. The images were also a nice addition to the written work.”
Best Podcast (Spanish)
First place, Cuéntame Católico, Rocío Granados, Cristina Cabrera Jarro, Ana Rodriguez-Soto, Maria Alejandra Rivas: “The podcasts are informative and outline high production values. The episode on the vaccine follow-up is particularly compelling.”
Best Coverage — Disaster or Crises
First place, Florida Catholic, Rocío Granados, Ana Rodriguez-Soto, Father Juan Sosa: Surfside: A pastor’s dilemma; Constant prayers and grief; Prelates pray at site of condo collapse. “A powerful and heartbreaking package with great photography. Lots of points of entry, angles. Excellent coverage.”
Best Coverage — Disaster or Crises
First place, La Voz, Rocío Granados, Father Juan Sosa, Ana Rodriguez-Soto, Tom Tracy: Surfside: “Muro de los recuerdos”; Ser “la presencia de Dios”; Tristeza y oración; Arzobispo Wenski y Cardenal O’Malley visitan Surfside; El dilema de un pastor. “This is an excellent package covering the tragedy of a building collapse in South Florida from every possible angle: the rescue workers, the relatives of the victims, the affected members of the parish. It captures the shock and the pain it caused, and the work the Catholic community did in the aftermath of the tragedy.”
Best Coverage — Pandemic
First place, La Voz, Ana Rodriguez-Soto, Marlene Quaroni: Adultos mayores se vacunan en San Lázaro; Confesionarios COVID; Son héroes contra el COVID. “This was an interesting set of articles covering a wide range of topics within the realm of the COVID-19 crisis. The first article about seniors getting vaccinated back in January matched the excitement felt at the time when this first became an option. Since it was for a Catholic publication, it was also interesting to see how the church tackled the ‘new normal.’ The description and images of COVID-safe confession practices was very captivating and surreal. I was also moved and inspired by the article on the ‘heroes’ of COVID and their work to protect the community.”
Best In-Depth Analysis
First place, La Voz, Rocío Granados, Tom Tracy: Vacunas, sí, y también tratamientos para el COVID-19; Vacunarse contra el COVID-19 es una responsabilidad doble; “La única manera de salir de esto es con la vacuna”. “This was a great series of articles about the importance of being vaccinated against COVID-19. The pieces were well-researched and well-written. The author bolstered key arguments with data and quotations from experts. This is an incredibly time sensitive topic and the articles spoke to one of the most pressing issues of the moment.”
Best News Writing — Local/Regional Event
First place, La Voz, Rocío Granados, Tom Tracy, Father Juan Sosa: Tristeza y oración; El sencillo “muro de los recuerdos”; El dilema de un pastor. “This piece brilliantly incorporates elements of investigative journalism to focus on the need for healing and comfort through prayer.”
Best Reporting — On a Local Issue
First place, La Voz, Rocío Granados, Ana Rodriguez-Soto, Tom Tracy: Surfside: Tristeza y oración por las familias de los desaparecidos; Arzobispo Wenski y Cardenal O’Malley visitan Surfside; El sencillo muro de los recuerdos. “Not only good and well written but it told a story that needs to be told. The article informed the intellect but touched the heart.”
Best Personality Profile
First place, La Voz, Tom Tracy: “No tengo límites físicos”. “This is a compelling read. The quotes evoke perseverance and triumph.”
Best Reporting on a Special Age Group
First place, La Voz, Cristina Cabrera Jarro, Tom Tracy: Encuentros Juveniles: Formando líderes de fe y divirtiéndose; “No tengo límites físicos”; Patriotismo y fe inspiran documental de estudiante. “This entry offers a nice group of articles that make evident the energy, commitment and contributions of young people to the life of the diocese.”
Best Reporting on Vocations to Priesthood, Religious Life or Diaconate
First place, La Voz, Cristina Cabrera Jarro: Ayudar a los necesitados “a los pies de la Virgen”. “A poignant account of service that comes to life with historical background.”
Best Single Issue or Section
First place, La Voz, Rocío Granados, Tom Tracy, Cristina Cabrera, Ana Rodriguez-Soto, Archbishop Thomas Wenski, Jim Davis, Father Juan Sosa: Surfside. “This was a very strong special issue. They did a great job paying their respects to those who lost their lives and loved ones in the Surfside apartment building collapse. The images and articles were very moving. As a Catholic publication, they also put the catastrophe in conversation with Catholic principles and provided readers with a space to reflect on both the tragedy and on the broader themes of injustice, faith, and community.”
Best Photograph — General News Photo
First place, La Voz, Rocío Granados: “Vinimos a rezar por Cuba”. “The multiple details finely captured in this photograph allow the image to convey the intensity of the moment. It is a lovely portrait.”
Best News Writing — National/International Event
Second place, La Voz, Rocío Granados, Marlene Quaroni: Miami lamenta en Misa conmemorativa la muerte del presidente de Haití; Migrantes haitianos encuentran un hogar transitorio; Vinieron a rezar por Cuba. “The articles from La Voz Católica are timely and very helpful. They speak to the needs of the community.”
Best Story and Photo Package — By an Individual
Second place, Florida Catholic, Tom Tracy: Building along U.S. Hwy. 1 stands like a lighthouse. “This article is written with a sure hand, portraying with clarity the emotion of the event and what the church community has endured. The photographer’s vantage point and framing work well to show the church.”
Best Regular Column by Bishop or Archbishop
Second place, Florida Catholic, Archbishop Wenski: Why I got the COVID-19 vaccine; We are more than worms; we are butterflies; Nikolas Cruz and the death penalty. “The column explaining why the archbishop received the COVID-19 vaccine, with an accompanying photo of the moment, was a powerful statement to motivate Catholics to receive the vaccine. Another column, challenging prosecutors’ decision to seek the death penalty for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz, addressed a topic that parishioners may have strong feelings about. It strikes a good balance between acknowledging the horror of the killings and explaining Church doctrine opposing capital punishment.”
Best Regular Column: Bishop’s Column
Third place, La Voz, Archbishop Wenski: Por qué me vacuné contra el COVID-19; Somos más que gusanos, somos mariposas; Nikolas Cruz y la pena de muerte. “Archbishop Wenski’s articles are very good in that they speak to issues that are important to the faithful today. It is helpful to challenge the people to live the Gospel.”
Best Regular Column: Spiritual Life
Third place, La Voz, Jesuit Father Eduardo Barrios: La ceniza de un miércoles; El católico cabal; Las utilitaristas religiones; La espiritualidad de la alimentación; El párroco ejemplar. “Father Eduardo’s articles are very topical and to the point. I most especially appreciated his article on the párroco ejemplar. He gave a realistic explanation of what makes a pastor a shining example. Not only an honor for the pastor but also a motivation for all pastors.”
Best Reporting on Social Justice Issues — Care for God’s Creation
Third place, La Voz, Priscilla Greear: Preservación del bosque de la Universidad St. Thomas. “Beautiful piece with great quotes and a look at the values of the new generations.”
Best Multimedia Package — News
Honorable mention, Communications Office, Javier Carrion, Maria Alejandra Rivas, Ana Rodriguez-Soto, Mary Ross Agosta, Tom Tracy: ‘Angels Unawares’ arrives at ‘the South’s Ellis Island’
Best Online Content Not Published in Print — News
Honorable mention, Florida Catholic, Tom Tracy, Cristina Cabrera Jarro: Reporter’s notebook: my days at Surfside; Surfside’s informal ‘wall of remembrance’; The parish at ground zero; Mercy Chefs feed Surfside’s ‘heroes’; Catholic Charities staff on site near building collapse
Best Analysis/Background/Round-Up News Writing — The Gerard E . Sherry Award — Non-Weekly, 1-5 Full-Time Staff Members
Honorable mention, Florida Catholic, Tom Tracy, Rocío Granados: Doctors look at medications to lessen pandemic’s impact; STU Forum tackles myths and facts about vaccines
Best Reporting on a Special Age Group — Young Adults (18-40)
Honorable mention, Florida Catholic, Tom Tracy: Quadruple amputee aims high in present, future goals.
Best Reporting on Social Justice Issues — Call to Family, Community and Participation
Honorable mention, La Voz, Cristina Cabrera Jarro: Notas de reportera: Fui una niña del Centro Hispano.
