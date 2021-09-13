NORTH MIAMI | A Miami chapter of the national Cristo Rey network of co-educational, Catholic work-study high schools serving U.S. inner-cities has postponed its grand opening by one more year.
Cristo Rey is expected to be the second of its kind in Florida, joining a similar high school in Tampa as one of nearly 40 Cristo Rey schools nationwide. The private Catholic high schools offer a faith-based college preparatory program and a corporate work study experience for students from families with limited economic means.
Cristo Rey’s Miami campus will be located at 125 N.E. 119 Street, North Miami, FL 33161.
“Due to the rising cases, we ended up postponing one more year and will open in August 2022,” said Cesar Muñoz, a 2007 graduate of the Chicago Cristo Rey school and principal of the Miami Cristo Rey school.
The global coronavirus pandemic had prompted a one-year delay in opening before this recent decision to further postpone the school’s inaugural class.
The Cristo Rey program started in Chicago in 1996, when the Society of Jesus there was looking for a way to help working-class and immigrant families attain good and affordable education for their children. The result was a college preparatory high school with an innovative business model called the Corporate Work Study Program, according to Muñoz.
Cristo Rey schools are now sponsored by 37 religious orders that comprise the Cristo Rey Network. A canonical entity known as the Cristo Rey Institute will serve as the religious sponsor of Cristo Rey Miami, to assure its Catholic identity. The institute takes the place of a religious order or congregation when one is not available as a sponsor, according to a press release issued by the Cristo Rey Network in January 2019.
In Miami, a Cristo Rey Feasibility Study Committee was formed in the summer of 2017. It reportedly has raised $2.5 million in private philanthropy plus capital and operating expenses while surveying the community for some 300 potential students.
Organizers say Cristo Rey students will gain valuable real-world job skills, contacts, and experience through their work-study assignments. The Miami students will work five full days a month at a number of partner businesses across Miami. The earnings pay for 50% of each student’s tuition, providing them access to a rigorous, quality, college preparatory education that otherwise would be too expensive.
Cristo Rey Miami High School is expected to utilize Florida’s Step Up for Students tax credit scholarship program to cover 30-40% of tuition. Cristo Rey students also can be hired during summer breaks for paid summer jobs at partnering corporations.
Students will study on campus four days a week and work in the community one day a week on a rotating schedule, allowing the companies to staff a position for an entire week with four students.
Participating families will need to show that their annual income is below a qualifying threshold. They then can expect to pay on average between $50 and $75 in monthly tuition, according to Muñoz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.