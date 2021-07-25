Chicken Parmesan Lasagna

This two-in-one recipe combines the crispy deliciousness of chicken Parmesan with the cheesy, saucy goodness of lasagna.
Prep time: 20 minutes
Bake Time> 2 hours
Yield: 10 servings
Ingredients
- 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 2 cups Italian bread crumb
- 5 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup flour
- 24 ounces marinara sauce
- 15 ounces ricotta cheese
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 8 lasagna noodles
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 2 cups shredded Parmesan cheese
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- Fresh basil, to garnish
- Salt, with freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2.Cut chicken breasts in half widthwise (pound thin if necessary) and season with salt and pepper.
3. Coat the chicken in flour, egg and finally in breadcrumbs.
4. Heat oil in a cast iron skillet and fry the chicken on both sides until brown (about 4 minutes each side). Set aside.
5. In a bowl, whisk one egg into the ricotta, then set aside.
6. In a casserole dish, spread 1/3 of the jar of marinara on the bottom, top with lasagna noodle overlapping with each noodle.
7. Spread half of the ricotta mixture on top of the noodles and layer with chicken.
8. Top the chicken with 1/2 cup of mozzarella and a 1/2 cup of Parmesan.
9. Continue layering in the same order and top with remaining cheeses.
10. Cover with foil and bake for 45-60 minutes uncovering the lasagna for the last 10 minutes of baking.
11. Serve with a sprinkle of fresh basil. Enjoy!
Courtesy of the Today Show Kitchens.
