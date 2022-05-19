New saints are seen on a banner on the facade of St. Peter's Basilica before Pope Francis' celebration of Mass for the canonization of 10 new saints in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican May 15, 2022. Pictured are St. Giustino Maria Russolillo, Italian founder of the Society of Divine Vocations for men and the Vocationist Sisters, who lived 1891-1955; and St. Charles de Foucauld, a French priest and hermit, who was born in 1858 and killed in 1916. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)