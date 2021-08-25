EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Orlando Liturgical Conference: Friday, Aug. 27, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, 5300 Old Howell Branch Rd., Winter Park. This year’s theme is Liturgy in Action: Claiming Our Baptism. Come learn and be inspired. Information and registration: go to https://www.orlandoliturgicalconference.org.
• Blue Mass: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 12:10 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. Parking in the Jefferson St. Garage. Tickets will be validated. Join Bishop John Noonan as he celebrates Mass and prays for the safety of our dedicated first responders who put their lives in harm’s way for the protection of people. Watch livestream: https://www.facebook.com/orlandodiocese or https://www.youtube.com/orlandodiocese.
• Harvest Ball: Saturday, Oct. 16, Rosen Shingle Creek, 9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando. Bishop John Noonan invites you to attend the 17th Annual Harvest Ball to benefit Bishop Grady Villas. Bishop Grady Villas supports persons with disabilities to use their God-given gifts to achieve greater independence, physical and emotional well-being, and spiritual growth. Silent and live auctions, live entertainment, dancing, and gourmet dinner. Visit https://www.bishopgradyvillas.org/harvest-ball-2021-registration.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Diaconate Discernment Nights: 6:30 -8:30 p.m. - Tuesday, Sept. 28, St. Joseph Parish, Lakeland; Wednesday, Sept. 29, Annunciation Parish, Altamonte Springs; Monday, Oct. 4, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Viera; Thursday, Oct. 7, St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, Summerfield; Tuesday, Oct. 26, Basilica of St. Paul Parish, Daytona Beach; Thursday, Oct. 28, St. Catherine of Sienna Parish, Kissimmee. The Diocese of Orlando, Office of the Permanent Diaconate is calling on the Church community to bring forth reputable men, servants, filled with the Spirit, to discern a call to the permanent diaconate
• Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays – Various dates, morning, and afternoon sessions. Adult Formation opportunity for parishioners and anyone involved in ministry. To find available courses and dates in your deanery, go to Forming Disciples Certification Program – Diocese of Orlando, Florida (orlandodiocese.org) or call 407-246-4912.
• Conversando: The Secretariat for Laity, Family, & Life presents topics of interest relating to faith every Monday night at 7:30 p.m. via Facebook. Click to join the discussion - https://www.facebook.com/groups/983018745501489
• Construction Missions: Join our next construction mission Oct. 23-30 and serve those in our sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana in Dominican Republic. Contact the Mission Office, 407-246-4890 or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org.
• Young Adult Summit: Friday, Oct. 8, 6-9 p.m. St. Charles Borromeo Parish – Bishop Grady Hall, 4001 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Join in on a young adult night of praise and worship. Bob Perron of JMJ Pregnancy Center and Bishop Noonan will speak. Free. https://orlandosummit2021.eventbrite.com
• Youth Summit: Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bishop Moore High School - Heidrich Center (Dome), 3901 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Come for talks, prayers, and fun. Bob Perron of JMJ Pregnancy Center and Paul J. Kim will speak. Free. https://orlandosummit2021.eventbrite.com
• Peter Richard Conte Concert: Friday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. The Basilica welcomes Peter Richard Conte, Wanamaker Grand Court Organist. Free.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Legion of Mary Centennial Celebration: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 10:15 a.m. Legion prayers and rosary; 11 a.m. – Mass, St. Timothy Parish, Lady Lake, 1351 Paige Place Lady Lake. Celebrated by Father Ed Waters.
• Charismatic Mass: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m. St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, 7081 SE Hwy. 42, Summerfield. Join others as we celebrate Charismatic Mass and pray for healing of body, mind and soul.
• Holy Hour for Vocations: Tuesday, Sept. 21, 7-8 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo, 4001 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Join the community to pray for vocations. 407-293-9556.
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
Mission markets need volunteers to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 1603 North Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Rd., Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-11 a.m./1 p.m.-3 p.m. First and third Fridays every month 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org, Wednesday, 4-9 p.m.
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567. By appointment.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org. By appointment.
SAN PEDRO RETREATS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park - https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Spiritual Rx for Stress – Friday, Sept. 17, 4 p.m. – Sunday, Sept. 19. Unmanaged stress can lead to crippling anxiety. Come and learn how to identify and manage stress through talks, while refueling with Mass and Eucharistic Adoration. Licensed mental health counselors will be available if desired. Commuting and on-campus options.
