DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Quo Vadis Discernment Retreat: Monday, Aug. 2, 8 a.m. – Wednesday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m. High school men, discover where and how God is calling you! Join seminarians and priests in prayer, sports, conversation and more to learn more about the priesthood, grow in faith and better discern God’s call through this camp experience. Information on vocations: https://www.orlandodiocese.org/ministries-offices/vocations/ Register https://www.eventbrite.com/e/quo-vadis-2021-tickets-153015717129
• Southeast Catechist Conference-Say the Word: Thursday, Aug. 12-Sunday, Aug. 15, Register now: go.virtualcatholicconference.com/SCC2021. For more information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-u3pnKB_-FevuUF5aq5lQI_2BmTRqVAW/view
• Conversando: The Secretariat for Laity, Family, & Life presents topics of interest relating to faith every Monday night at 7:30 p.m. via Facebook. Click to join the discussion - https://www.facebook.com/groups/983018745501489
• Retrouvaille: Friday, July 16 - Sunday, July 18, San Pedro Center, 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park. Come receive help, healing, and support if your marriage is experiencing difficulties. www.retrouvaille.org
• Construction Missions: Construction missions serve those in our sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana in Dominican Republic. Contact the Mission Office, 407-246-4890 or email Caroline Genovesi at cgenovesi@orlandodiocese.org. Mission dates are: July 17-24, Aug. 28-Sept. 4, Oct. 23-30.
• Orlando Liturgical Conference: Friday, Aug. 27 – Saturday, Aug. 28, Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, 5300 Old Howell Branch Rd., Winter Park. Save the date. This year’s theme is Liturgy in Action: Claiming Our Baptism. Come learn and be inspired. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BEuT57eeh9I
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Memorial Mass for Feast Day of St. Josemaria Escriva: Saturday, June 26, 9:30 a.m., Annunciation Catholic Parish, 1020 Montgomery Rd., Altamonte Springs.
• Memorial Mass for July Deceased Priests: Wednesday, July 14, 10:30 a.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel, 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park. Come pray for our priests who passed during the month of July.
• Holy Hour for Vocations: Tuesday, July 20, 7-8 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo, 4001 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Join the community to pray for vocations. 407-293-9556.
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
SAN PEDRO EVENTS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park - https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Senior Day with Father Ben Berinti, C.P.P.S.: – Thursday, July 8, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. John the Apostle, Bldg. 300. “She Came, She Saw, She Witnessed-A Journey of Discipleship To and From the Tomb” is an exploration of several Gospel narrative snapshots of Mary Magdalene, guiding us to experience what she can teach us about our own journey in discipleship. $15. Coffee and danish served at 9 am. Program begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by lunch. Mass ends the day!
• Women’s Silent Retreat – Fearfully and Wonderfully Made: – Friday, Aug. 6, 4 p.m. – Sunday, Aug. 8, 11 a.m. beginner silent retreat for women who want to deepen their relationship with the Lord by exploring the miracle of their creation and beauty of their femininity. Commuting and on-campus options.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
• Rummage Sale: Thursday, July 15, and Friday, July 16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, 5300 Old Howell Branch Rd., Winter Park. Sale will be COVID compliant. Rummage sale proceeds benefits the Catholic Council of Women charitable projects such as JMJ, St. Vincent de Paul, and more.
• NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar Race-KOC: Saturday, Aug. 28, 4-11 p.m., Daytona International Speedway, International Speedway Blvd., Daytona. The Speedway is hosting a Knights of Columbus Day at the Coke Zero Sugar Race to benefit Special Olympics Florida. No need to be a Knight to attend. $65 includes private tailgate party in private suite with NASCAR personalities, athletes, and special guest Chris Nikic- the only athlete with Down Syndrome to complete an Ironman Triathlon. Silent auction held during race. https://qrgo.page.link/KpUy5
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
Separated and divorced:
• Surviving Divorce: Mondays on Zoom, 7 p.m. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Monday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online at: https://stmargaretmary.org/ministries/family-matters/catholic-ministry-for-separated-and-divorced/. Register at https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call 407-645-0284.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., and 1-4:30 p.m.; and at 644 S. 9th St., Lake Wales, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and noon-4 p.m., and Fridays, 5-7 p.m. Volunteers needed to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Rosemont Mission Market: 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Rd., Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org.
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
SECULAR ORDERS
Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturday of the month, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: first Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
HELP NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center volunteers needed: front desk reception; supply room manager (sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources); advisor (performing pregnancy tests, counseling women about options, offering education/consolation; Sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
