EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Mass for Marriage: Bishop John Noonan will celebrate the Mass for Marriage, Saturday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m. The annual celebration held during National Marriage Week highlights the sacrament and vocation of marriage. Married couples, their families and all who support marriage are invited to attend. The Mass will be celebrated at St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando (parking available in the Jefferson Street Parking Garage). Social distancing protocols will be followed.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Ministry Formation Conference – I Thirst: Friday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m., Virtual Opening Celebration. Saturday, Feb. 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., virtual and in-person options at various parishes. Witness, lead, and accompany others in the proclamation of the Gospel and the building of the kingdom. Our soul thirsts for the Lord. He alone can satisfy humanity’s desire for the infinite. https://mfc2021.eventbrite.com.
• Legacy Planning Webinar Series: Tuesday, Feb. 2, virtual, 1-2 p.m. The Catholic Foundation of Central Florida, in partnership with several Diocese of Orlando parishes – Blessed Trinity (Ocala), St. Luke (Micco), and St. Patrick (Mount Dora) – invites you to a webinar Wills, Taxes and Estate Planning and Strategies. Webinar held via Zoom. Login information provided to registrants. RSVP: https://www.OurCatholicLegacy.org or call Rosie Camous, 407-246-7192.
• Conversando: The Secretariat for Laity, Family, & Life presents topics of interest relating to faith every Monday night at 7:30 p.m. via Facebook. Click to join the discussion - https://www.facebook.com/groups/983018745501489.
• Catholic Days at the Capitol: Tuesday-Wednesday, Feb. 2-3. This virtual event ensures health and safety or all participants. Legislative briefing, remarks from bishops and FCCB staff, and award presentation to a legislator. Virtual meetings with legislators scheduled for participants. Red Mass of the Holy Spirit celebrated Wednesday, February 3. Registration https://flaccb.org/cdac. For more information, contact: Culture of Life Office, cultureoflife@cflcc.org, 407-658-1818, Ext. 1086.
• Answer the Call to Discipleship retreat: Saturday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John the Evangelist, 5655 Stadium Pkwy., Viera. Designed to inspire and form Catholics throughout our diocese to embrace the mission of intentional discipleship. Lunch included. Free. Check site for other parish dates and locations. Sponsored by the Secretariat for Laity, Family & Life. RSVP: https://tinyurl.com/yxdpzsnt.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
• Charismatic Mass: Monday, Feb. 15, 6-9:30 p.m., St. Mark the Evangelist, 7081 S.E. Hwy. 42, Summerfield. 352-347-9317.
• Holy Hour for Vocations: Tuesday, Feb. 16, 7-8 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo, 4001 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Join the community to pray for vocations. 407-293-9556.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154.
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
Separated and divorced:
• Surviving Divorce: Mondays on Zoom, 7 p.m. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Monday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online at: https://stmargaretmary.org/ministries/family-matters/catholic-ministry-for-separated-and-divorced/. Register at https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call 407-645-0284.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org/volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., and 1-4:30 p.m.; and at 644 S. 9th St., Lake Wales, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and noon-4 p.m., and Fridays, 5-7 p.m. Volunteers needed to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Rosemont Mission Market: 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Rd., Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Contact Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org.
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Contact: Erin.Burley@cflcc.org.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.