EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• White Mass: Saturday, Oct. 9, 6- 7:30 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave, Orlando. All are invited to the White Mass, recognizing physicians, nurses, compassionate care ministers, ministers of consolation, chaplains, mental health workers, and all in the medical profession.
• Harvest Ball: Saturday, Oct. 16, Rosen Shingle Creek, 9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando. Bishop John Noonan invites you to attend the 17th annual Harvest Ball to benefit Bishop Grady Villas, which supports persons with disabilities. Silent and live auctions, live entertainment, dancing, and gourmet dinner. Visit https://www.bishopgradyvillas.org/harvest-ball-2021-registration.
• Red Mass: Thursday, Nov. 4, 12:10 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. Join Bishop John Noonan and The Catholic Lawyers Guild of Central Florida in the Red Mass. Pray for members of the judiciary including judges, attorneys, and all members of the legal profession. Call 407-422-2005. Parking available at the Jefferson St. Garage. Tickets will be validated after Mass. Arrive early.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• 40 Days for Life: Sept. 22 – Oct. 31. Help save lives by praying for an end to abortion in your community. To find a location near you, go to: https://www.40daysforlife.com/en/
• Young Adult Summit: Friday, Oct. 8, 6-9 p.m. Bishop Moore Catholic High School, 3901 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Join in on a young adult night of praise and worship. Keynote speaker Bob Perron of JMJ Pregnancy Center and Bishop Noonan. Free. https://orlandosummit2021.eventbrite.com
• Youth Summit: Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bishop Moore Catholic High School, Heidrich Center (Dome), 3901 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Speakers: Bob Perron of JMJ Pregnancy Center and Paul J. Kim. Free. https://orlandosummit2021.eventbrite.com
• Beloved Shine! retreat: Saturday, Oct. 16, Catholic Campus Ministry at UCF-Northview Bldg., 3925 Lockwood Blvd., #1051, Oviedo. Retreat for Catholic young women in high school. http://beloved-2021-shine.eventbrite.com/
• Construction Mission: Oct. 23-30. Help build homes in our sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana in Dominican Republic. Mission Office, 407-246-4890 or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org.
• Answer the Call Discipleship Retreat: Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John Neumann Parish, 501 E. Carter Rd., Lakeland. Catechists, ministers, and lay faithful invited to ponder anew the invitation to disciples of all nations. $15, register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-2022-answer-the-call-discipleship-retreats-tickets-156558277021
• Virtual Soup Bowl Supper: Saturday, Oct. 23, virtual. Join us for our next Pathways to Care fundraiser and help support homeless men and women, many of whom are veterans, as they recuperate from an injury or illness at Pathways to Care. Call 407-388-0245.
Diaconate Discernment Nights: 6:30 -8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, Basilica of St. Paul Parish, Daytona Beach; Thursday, Oct. 28, St. Catherine of Sienna Parish, Kissimmee. The Diocese of Orlando, Office of the Permanent Diaconate is calling on the Church community to bring forth reputable men, servants, filled with the Spirit, to discern a call to the permanent diaconate
• Go Beyond Women’s Conference: Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 861 Maitland Ave., Altamonte Springs.
• Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays – Various dates, morning, and afternoon sessions. Adult Formation opportunity for parishioners and anyone involved in ministry. For information, visit, https://www.orlandodiocese.org/ministries-offices/laity-family-and-life-secretariat/adult-ministry/forming-disciples-certification-program/ or call 407-246-4912.
• Conversando: The Secretariat for Laity, Family, & Life presents topics of interest relating to faith Mondays at 7:30 p.m. via Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/983018745501489
SAN PEDRO retreat
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park, www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Senior Day with Father Ben Berinti, CPps.: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Hall. “The Spirit & Power of Liturgy: Getting the Body in Shape.” Father Berinti discusses how the pandemic has taken a costly toll on our bodies and spirits, even separating us from the heart of our Catholic faith, the Eucharist. Come rekindle your hearts and minds. $15. Coffee and danish are served at 9 a.m. Includes lunch and Mass. Must R.S.V.P.
• Spiritual Rx for Stress: Friday, Oct. 22, 4 p.m. – Sunday, Oct. 24. Learn how to identify and manage stress through talks, while refueling with Mass and Eucharistic Adoration. Licensed mental health counselors will be available. Commuting and on-campus options.
• Mini-golf Fundraising Event: Saturday, Nov. 6, 8 a.m. Have fun and help raise funds for San Pedro Spiritual Development Center by participating in its first ever mini-golf tournament.
• Senior Day with Father Anthony Aarons: Thursday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. John the Apostle, Building 300. “We Remember”: Veteran’s Day is often called Remembrance Day. Explore how and why we should remember. $15. Coffee and danish are served at 9 a.m. Includes lunch and Mass. Must R.S.V.P.
• Hermitage Retreat: Thursday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m. – Sunday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. A silent retreat guided by Franciscan Father Vianney Cunningham and Jeanne and Tony Walter. An experience of Franciscan Hermitage deeply rooted in the Franciscan tradition. Limited to eight retreatants.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
• Celebrate Life-Life Choices Premier Event: Saturday, Oct. 9, 5 p.m. Mass at Annunciation Parish, Altamonte Springs; 6:30 -10 p.m., Sheraton North Maitland, 600 N. Lake Destiny Rd, Maitland.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Charismatic Mass: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m. St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, 7081 SE Hwy. 42, Summerfield. Join others as we celebrate Charismatic Mass and pray for healing of body, mind and soul.
• Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m. Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel, San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park. Memorial Mass includes special intercession for those who are buried in Queen of Angels Cemetery since the previous Memorial Mass and for the deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during that month.
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
PARISH EVENTS
• Peter Richard Conte Concert: Friday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. The Basilica welcomes Peter Richard Conte, Wanamaker Grand Court Organist. Free.
• St. Paul Panda Classic Golf Tournament: Friday, Oct. 22, 7 a.m.– 1 p.m., Arlington Ridge Golf Club.http://www.saintpaulschool.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/SPCS-golf2021.pdf
• Trunk or Treat Friday, Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m., St. Paul Parish, 1330 Sunshine Ave., Leesburg. Live music, trunk decorating contests, and lots of games for kids. Hosted by St. Paul Youth Ministry. http://ccstpaul.com/trunk-or-treat/
• Scott Hahn: Saturday, Oct. 30, 8:30 a.m., St. Paul Parish, 1330 Sunshine Ave., Leesburg. Listen to respected Scripture scholar, Scott Hahn. Free. Registration required: https://stpaulcenter.com/leesburg/
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
Deaf ministry:
• scension Catholic Parish Signed Mass: Every Sunday – 9:30 -10:45 a.m. Sunday Mass signed. Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Coffee and donuts follow Mass. Kay Nowak eknk15@gmail.com. https://www.ascensioncatholic.net/deaf-ministry.
• scension Catholic Parish Deaf Social: 10:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., fourth Sundays except holidays, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Bring food, beverage, table setting for your family. Contact Kay Nowak eknk15@gmail.com.
Separated and divorced:
• urviving Divorce: Mondays on Zoom, 7 p.m. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online at: https://stmargaretmary.org/ministries/family-matters/catholic-ministry-for-separated-and-divorced/. Register at https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call 407-645-0284.
• ivorceCare: 13 virtual sessions held Mondays, Sept. 13 – Dec. 20, 2021 / 7-8:30pm. For questions, contact: Altagracia Suarez 407-973-0097 or Holy Redeemer Parish 407-847-2500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.