To our readers: Please note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events are taking place online only. Events taking place in person are subject to CDC guidelines, including restrictions on capacity and requirements for social distancing and mask-wearing. For more information, please contact the event coordinators directly.
COMMUNITY
Exhibition on endangered species, opening Sept. 9, 2:30 p.m., St. Thomas University Library, 16401 N.W. 37 Ave., Miami Gardens. “The Fight for Survival: Painted Tapestries of Florida Endangered Species” by Palette Knife Artists of Miami. Inspired by papal encyclical Laudato Si. 305-628-6769, imedina@stu.edu.
St. Timothy Church 60th anniversary, Saturday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m., The Biltmore Hotel, Coral Gables; dinner and live entertainment. Tickets and information: 305-274-8224, sainttimothygala2020@gmail.com.
Knights of Columbus blood drive, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 3-7 p.m., KofC Hall, 3601 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Sign up directly at oneblood.net or call 786-853-4120.
CONCERTS
Martha/Mary Yamaha Concerts, Sunday, Sept. 12, 4 p.m., 3220 N.W. Seventh Ave., Miami. Brazilian jazz, samba, choro, bossa nova, classics with Clarice and Sergio Assad and special guest Sammy Figueroa. Tickets: $15 and $25, purchase online at marthamaryconcerts.org, Corpus Christi parish office, or at the door. 305-458-0111.
FAITH EDUCATION
Tercer congreso Teología del Cuerpo, 31 de agosto-5 de septiembre, St. Joseph Parish Hall, 8670 Byron Ave., Miami Beach. Organizado por el ministerio One Body Spirit Mind. Información e inscripción: https://bit.ly/inscribir_tdc2021. Información general: https://onebodyspiritmind.com, 305-299-4082, 305-610-5229.
Online Bible studies, Exodus, Thursdays beginning Sept. 16, 7 p.m. Hosted by Our Lady of the Holy Rosary-St. Richard, Palmetto Bay. 305-233-8711, 305-775-2243.
Catechist certification classes: Fall 2021 virtual session at ADOM VCS. Registration: Sept. 20-Oct. 1; session dates: Oct. 4-Nov. 12. Register at: http://www.adomvirtual.com/adult_learning.html.
Planificación familiar natural, martes, 28 de septiembre, 7:30 p.m., virtual. Introducción al Modelo Creighton, un método seguro desde el punto de vista médico, aceptable desde la moral, y muy eficaz tanto para posponer como para lograr el embarazo. Inscripción: https://conta.cc/3x062Vy.
Natural family planning, Thursday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m. online, introduction to Creighton Model, a medically safe, morally acceptable, highly effective method of both postponing and achieving pregnancy. Register at: https://conta.cc/3vVu8zI.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Transformed in Love: Official Archdiocesan marriage preparation program. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the class is offered online as a live interactive webinar with real-time lectures. Couples must attend the entire program both days to receive their certificate of completion. 305-762-1127/1236, sdiaz@theadom.org. Upcoming date: Aug. 28-29, registration at: https://conta.cc/35WmUQT.
Transformed in Love, programa oficial arquidiocesano de preparación matrimonial. Las parejas deben participar ambos días al programa completo para recibir su certificado. 305-762-1127/1236, sdiaz@theadom.org. Próxima fecha: 25 y 26 de septiembre, inscripción: https://conta.cc/2XIF44R.
Camino, Archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Cost: $125/couple. Upcoming weekends: Sept. 18-19, virtual; Oct. 2-3 in person; Nov. 13-14 in person. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Costo: $125/pareja. Próximos fines de semana: 30 y 31 de octubre, presencial; 11 y 12 de diciembre, presencial. 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com, www.caminodelmatrimonio.org.
Fully Engaged training online via GoToWebinar:
• Friday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. for priests only; register at: https://conta.cc/3uXkbBq.
• Saturday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in English for mentor couples; register at: https://conta.cc/3svUarA.
MASSES
Year of St. Joseph, bilingual Mass and rosary, noon, 19th of each month, St. Agnes, 100 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. stakb.org, 305-361-2351.
RETREATS
33 Days to Merciful Love, Thursdays, Aug. 26-Oct. 7, 7:30-9 p.m. via Zoom. Six-week retreat through St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s Little Way to prepare for personal consecration to Divine Mercy. $50, includes workbooks, group discussion, talks on DVD by Father Michael Gaitley, MIC. Hosted by Morningstar Renewal Center, Pinecrest. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, www.morningstarrenewal.org.
Silent retreat for women, Sept. 10-12, Roseaire Conference Center, Delray Beach. Hosted by Opus Dei. $375 (payment plan available; transportation can be arranged). 305-528-9978, www.roseaire.org.
Retrouvaille weekend, Oct. 8-10, Casa SEPI, 7700 S.W. 56 St., Miami. Program to help couples heal and renew their hurting marriages. www.helpourmarriage.org, Miami@retrouvaille.org, 305-915-4607.
Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center, 1300 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach. Retreats, events, days of reflection; limited capacity due to COVID-19. Registration required. https://www.ourladyofflorida.org, reservations@cpprovfl.org, 561-626-1300.
SCHOOLS
Head Start open enrollment at Catholic Charities’ six child development centers in Miami-Dade County. Free, federally funded program designed to promote school readiness for children in low-income families, serving pregnant mothers and children ages 0 to 5. Provides social, nutritional, health, mental health, disability and family enrichment services along with assistance obtaining SNAP/food stamps, housing and public assistance. 305-576-7750 or https://bit.ly/ccadm_headstart.
Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School, 10300 S.W. 167 Ave., Miami. To schedule a campus tour, contact 305-388-6700 ext. 1292, admissions@colemancarroll.org.
SEPI: Ofrece cursos con o sin crédito académico para quienes deseen una formación cristiana en su ministerio pastoral, eclesial o personal. También para quienes deseen iniciar su maestría en Ministerio Pastoral Hispano. www.sepi.us, 305-279-2333.
SPIRITUAL
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. Facilities, resources, programs to aid process of spiritual growth, lifelong faith development. Fee required, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, www.morningstarrenewal.org:
• Spiritual Directors/Companions of South Florida, Friday, Aug. 27, 7:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 28, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tools for ongoing spiritual formation and transformation through introspection, meditation and art. $30. https://bit.ly/3xaRLEU.
• Full Moon Labyrinth Prayer Walk: Join us on full moon evenings at sunset, weather permitting; pray and reflect under moonlight while enjoying acoustic music. Donations accepted.
• Cafecito with Jesus, noon, Monday-Friday via Zoom. Five minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of your day. http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm.
• SoulCore, an apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the prayers of the rosary. View the recorded sessions of all 4 Mysteries on our YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore
• Inspire Book Club, Mondays, 9:30-10:30 a.m. or 7:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom. Beginning Aug. 30: “Tattoos on the Heart.”
Couples for Christ, eight-session online series via Zoom starts Saturday, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m. Information: 305-233-8711, 10goimre@gmail.com.
Adoremus, viernes, 10 de septiembre, 8-10 p.m., Santa Barbara, 6801 W. 30 Ave., Hialeah. Experiencia de adoración ante el Santísimo Sacramento organizada por músicos católicos de Miami. 305-546-8343, www.facebook.com/adoremusMIA/.
Respect Life holy hour, third Saturdays, 4 p.m., St. Joseph, 8670 Byron Ave., Miami Beach. Prayer for the unborn. cbarillas@stjosephmiamibeach.com, 305-866-6567.
Coronilla por nuestros hijos, lunes a viernes, 3 p.m., por Zoom. Rezo de la Coronilla de la Divina Misericordia. Información: nuestroshijosm@gmail.com, orandopornuestroshijos.org.
Ejercicios espirituales en la vida diaria, jueves, desde el 30 de septiembre, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., en línea. Auspicia Our Lady of the Holy Rosary-St. Richard, Palmetto Bay. 786-256-6107, antoniabriseno@aol.com.
VOLUNTEERS
Lectors in Spanish needed by Office of Communications for Spanish-language televised Masses, which tape once a month on Mondays at Corpus Christi, 3220 N.W. Seventh Ave., Miami. Must have been fingerprinted and Virtus-trained. 954-294-7817.
Volunteer opportunities at St. John Bosco Clinic, in Miami. As a free clinic, our ability to serve is based on a strong volunteer force. Volunteers should be available for a minimum of four hours per week, Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 305-635-1335, berta.cabrera@ssjhealthfoundation.org.
Clínica San Juan Bosco, en Miami, ofrece oportunidades de voluntariado. Como clínica gratuita, un grupo sólido de voluntarios fortalece nuestra capacidad de servicio. Los voluntarios deben estar disponibles por un mínimo de 4 horas a la semana, de lunes a viernes entre 8:30 a.m. y 4:30 p.m. 305-635-1335, berta.cabrera@ssjhealthfoundation.org.
Respect Life seeks volunteers to serve in different capacities, according to their interests, talents and abilities. https://respectlifemiami.org/volunteer.
Respeto a la Vida necesita voluntarios para servir en diferentes capacidades según sus intereses, talentos y habilidades. https://respectlifemiami.org/volunteer.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
Encuentros Juveniles, Encounter #210, Sept. 17-19, Casa Mons. Agustin Roman (Cursillos de Cristiandad), 16250 S.W. 112 Ave., Miami. In-person weekend retreat for women ages 18-25. 305-479-8325, encjuveniles.com.
The Xchange, second Wednesdays, 7 p.m., St. David, 3900 South University Drive, Davie. A space for “blessed exchanges” of hope, inspiration and encouragement supporting one another’s growth, transformation. mvargas@saintdavid.org, www.instagram.com/youngbrowardcatholic.
Adoration, Praise and Worship, last Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., St. David, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie. Rosary, adoration, reflection on monthly theme, praise and worship. Livestreamed via www.saintdavidmedia.com. Information: mvargas@saintdavid.org.
Catholic Young Professionals: Be inspired by stories of successful professionals from a diverse array of careers and let your faith enrich your own career. Meetings currently held online:
• Broward, fourth Mondays, 7:30 p.m. www.facebook.com/CYPbroward.
• Miami, first Mondays, 7:30 p.m., www.facebook.com/CYPmiami.
