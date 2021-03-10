The list of Diocese of Orlando parishes that are livestreaming Masses during the coronavirus outbreak is available on the diocesan website. https://www.orlandodiocese.org/bishop-noonans-reopening-message/livestream-mass/
EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Chrism Mass: Wednesday, March 31, noon via livestream. Bishop Noonan invites all the faithful to the celebration of the Chrism Mass via livestream on the diocesan Facebook or YouTube page. During the Chrism Mass Bishop Noonan will consecrate the holy oils used in Sacraments and other celebrations during the year. The Chrism Mass is also an opportunity for all priests to renew their priestly commitment and for jubilarian priests celebrating 25, 50, and other significant anniversaries to be honored. https://www.facebook.com/orlandodiocese/ or https://youtube.com/orlandodiocese .
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Conversando: The Secretariat for Laity, Family, & Life presents topics of interest relating to faith every Monday night at 7:30 p.m. via Facebook. Click to join the discussion - https://www.facebook.com/groups/983018745501489
• Answer the Call to Discipleship retreat: Saturday, March 13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Blessed Trinity Parish, 5 S.E. 17th St., Ocala. Designed to inspire and form Catholics throughout our diocese to embrace the mission of intentional discipleship. Lunch included. Free. Check site for other parish dates and locations. Sponsored by the Secretariat for Laity, Family & Life. RSVP: https://tinyurl.com/yxdpzsnt
• Virtual Mental Health First Aid (for adults working with adults)-Part 2: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, March 23 or Thursday, April 29. Identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders with training provided by Catholic Charities of Central Florida Behavioral Health and Senior Wellness Services. All trainings are virtual. $23.95. To register, email cgalda@cflcc.org.
• Virtual Mental Health First Aid (for adults working with youth)-Part 2: Tuesday, April 13, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders with training provided by Catholic Charities of Central Florida Behavioral Health and Senior Wellness Services. All trainings are virtual. Free. To register, email cgalda@cflcc.org.
• Rise Up Men’s Conference: Saturday, March 27, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. “Renew the hope, bring Christ home.” (cf. Hebrews 10:23). A virtual conference for Catholic men in the Diocese of Orlando featuring dynamic talks, small group discussions, and faith sharing. Offered in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. All Catholic men and guests over 16 years old are welcome. $10. https://mens-conf-2021.eventbrite.com.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
• Laps for Life: Saturday, March 13, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Bishop Moore Catholic High School, 3901 Edgewater Dr., Orlando or Melbourne Central Catholic High School, 154 E. Florida Ave., Melbourne. www.CF-Laps.life
• Charismatic Mass: Monday, March 15, 6-9:30 p.m., St. Mark the Evangelist, 7081 S.E. Hwy. 42, Summerfield. 352-347-9317.
• Holy Hour for Vocations: Tuesday, March 16, 7-8 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo, 4001 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Join the community to pray for vocations. 407-293-9556.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
Separated and divorced:
• Surviving Divorce: Mondays on Zoom, 7 p.m. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Monday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online at: https://stmargaretmary.org/ministries/family-matters/catholic-ministry-for-separated-and-divorced/. Register at https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call 407-645-0284.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., and 1-4:30 p.m.; and at 644 S. 9th St., Lake Wales, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and noon-4 p.m., and Fridays, 5-7 p.m. Volunteers needed to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Rosemont Mission Market: 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Rd., Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org,
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
SECULAR ORDERS
Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturday of the month, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: first Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
HELP NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center volunteers needed: front desk reception; supply room manager (sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources); advisor (performing pregnancy tests, counseling women about options, offering education/consolation; Sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
San Pedro events
The following are virtual/non-virtual retreats offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center in Winter Park:
• Free Spiritual Resources: Self-guided retreats and downloads including Stress and Anxiety; Serenity Prayer Exercise; Jesus Calms the Teens; I Desire Mercy; and more. New resources added each week at https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/spiritual-resources
Retreats listed at https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• ¡Para nuevos recursos en español, puede visitar a nuestra página de web! https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/recursos-en-espanol
• Hermitage Retreat: Thursday, March 18, 6 p.m. – March 21, 11 a.m. Experience the rhythm of solitude and quiet in the Franciscan way of life during this silent retreat guided by Franciscan Fr. Vianney Cunningham, TOR and lay Franciscans Jeanne and Tony Walter. Each day begins with Eucharist; the Divine Office is recited communally throughout the day and evening; and personal time with the Lord is spent in rest, personal prayer and enjoyment of the grounds and chapel. Limited to eight retreatants. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/products/franciscan-hermitage-retreat-3-18-2021
• Are You Able to Drink? Cups of the Covenant from Passover to Eucharist: Wednesday, March 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Prepare for Holy Week with Fr. Ben Berinti, C.Pp.S. and in a new retreat and Seder demonstration that explores the Passover and Eucharistic cups as a metaphor for our lives. Cost $25.
• Childrens’ Stations of the Cross: Friday, April 2, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Hall. Follow the Passion of Christ through activities and prayers for kids. Free.
• Stations of the Cross: Friday, April 2, 3 p.m.-4 p.m. Follow the Passion of Christ. Meet by the large crucifix next to St. Anthony of Padua Hall. In the event of stormy weather, Stations of the Cross will be held in our Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Free.