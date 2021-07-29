EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Orlando Liturgical Conference: Friday, Aug. 27, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, 5300 Old Howell Branch Rd., Winter Park. This year’s theme is Liturgy in Action: Claiming Our Baptism. Come learn and be inspired. Information and registration: go to www.orlandoliturgicalconference.org.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Quo Vadis Discernment Retreat: Monday, Aug. 2, 8 a.m. – Wednesday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m. High school men, discover where and how God is calling you. Join seminarians and priests in prayer, sports, conversation and more to learn more about the priesthood, grow in faith and better discern God’s call through this camp experience. Information on vocations: https://www.orlandodiocese.org/ministries-offices/vocations/ Register https://www.eventbrite.com/e/quo-vadis-2021-tickets-153015717129
• Southeast Catechist Conference-Say the Word: Thursday, Aug. 12-Sunday, Aug. 15. Free virtual conference in English/Spanish/Vietnamese. Speakers include Julianne Stanz, José “Pepe” Alonso, Peter Le, Danielle Brown, Fr. Mike Schmitz and more. Register now: go.virtualcatholicconference.com/SCC2021. For presentation information visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-u3pnKB_-FevuUF5aq5lQI_2BmTRqVAW/view
• LIMEX Information night: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 1136 Seminole Dr., Rockledge. Information on certificate in theology and ministry offered by the Loyola Institute for Ministry Extension Program – Univ. of Loyola, New Orleans. In-person.
• Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays – Various dates, morning, and afternoon sessions. Adult Formation opportunity for parishioners and anyone involved in ministry. To find available courses and dates in your deanery, go to Forming Disciples Certification Program – Diocese of Orlando, Florida (orlandodiocese.org) or call 407-246-4912.
• Conversando: The Secretariat for Laity, Family, & Life presents topics of interest relating to faith every Monday night at 7:30 p.m. via Facebook. Click to join the discussion - https://www.facebook.com/groups/983018745501489
• Construction Missions: Construction missions have resumed. If you are interested in serving those in our sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana in Dominican Republic, contact the Mission Office, 407-246-4890 or email Caroline Genovesi at cgenovesi@orlandodiocese.org. Mission dates: Aug. 28-Sept. 4, Oct. 23-30.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Holy Hour for Vocations: Tuesday, Aug. 17, 7-8 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo, 4001 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Join the community to pray for vocations. 407-293-9556.
• Memorial Mass for August Deceased Priests: Thursday, Aug. 26, 10:30 a.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel, 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park. Come pray for our priests who passed during the month of August.
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
COMMUNITY EVENTS
• NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar Race-KOC: Saturday, Aug. 28, 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Daytona International Speedway, International Speedway Blvd., Daytona. The Speedway is hosting a Knights of Columbus Day at the Coke Zero Sugar Race to benefit Special Olympics Florida. No need to be a Knight to attend. $65 includes private tailgate party in private suite with NASCAR personalities, athletes, and special guest Chris Nikic- the only athlete with Downs Syndrome to complete an Ironman Triathlon. Silent auction held during race. https://qrgo.page.link/KpUy5
SECULAR ORDERS
Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturday of the month, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park - https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Women’s Silent Retreat – Fearfully and Wonderfully Made: – Friday, Aug. 6, 4 p.m. – Sunday, Aug. 8, 11 a.m. beginner silent retreat for women who want to deepen their relationship with the Lord by exploring the miracle of their creation and beauty of their femininity. Commuting and on-campus options.
• Senior Day – Without Sacrifice There is No Love: – Thursday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. John the Apostle Bldg. 300. Join Francesca Morales, RMHCI as she speaks about St. Maximillian Kolbe and the gifts of imperfection. $15. Coffee and danish. Day ends with lunch and Mass.
• Spiritual Rx for Stress – Friday, Sept. 17, 4 p.m. – Sunday, Sept. 19. Unmanaged stress can lead to crippling anxiety. Come and learn how to identify and manage stress through talks, while refueling with Mass and Eucharistic Adoration. Licensed mental health counselors will be available if desired. Commuting and on-campus options.
