EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Orlando Liturgical Conference: Friday, Aug. 27, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, 5300 Old Howell Branch Rd., Winter Park. This year’s theme is Liturgy in Action: Claiming Our Baptism. Information and registration: go to www.orlandoliturgicalconference.org.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Retrouvaille: Friday, July 16 -Sunday, July 18, San Pedro Center, 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park. Come receive help, healing, and support if your marriage is experiencing difficulties. www.retrouvaille.org
• Quo Vadis Discernment Retreat: Monday, Aug. 2, 8 a.m. – Wednesday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m. High school men, discover where and how God is calling you! Join seminarians and priests in prayer, sports, conversation and more to learn more about the priesthood, grow in faith and better discern God’s call through this camp experience. Information on vocations: https://www.orlandodiocese.org/ministries-offices/vocations/ Register https://www.eventbrite.com/e/quo-vadis-2021-tickets-153015717129
• LIMEX Information night: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 6:30-8:30 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 1136 Seminole Dr., Rockledge. Information on certificate in theology and ministry offered by the Loyola Institute for Ministry Extension Program – Univ. of Loyola, New Orleans. In-person.
• Southeast Catechist Conference-Say the Word: Thursday, Aug. 12-Sunday, Aug. 15. Free virtual conference in English/Spanish/Vietnamese. Speakers include Julianne Stanz, José “Pepe” Alonso, Peter Le, Danielle Brown, Father Mike Schmitz and more. Register now: go.virtualcatholicconference.com/SCC2021. For presentation information visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-u3pnKB_-FevuUF5aq5lQI_2BmTRqVAW/view
• Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays – Various dates, morning, and afternoon sessions. Adult Formation opportunity for parishioners and anyone involved in ministry. To find available courses and dates in your deanery, go to Forming Disciples Certification Program – Diocese of Orlando, Florida (orlandodiocese.org) or call 407-246-4912.
• Conversando: The Secretariat for Laity, Family and Life presents topics of interest relating to faith Mondays at 7:30 p.m. via Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/983018745501489
• Construction Missions: Construction missions have resumed. If you are interested in serving those in our sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana in Dominican Republic, contact the Mission Office, 407-246-4890 or email Caroline Genovesi at cgenovesi@orlandodiocese.org. Mission dates: July 17-24, Aug. 28-Sept. 4, Oct. 23-30.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Holy Hour for Vocations: Tuesday, Aug. 17, 7-8 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo, 4001 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Join the community to pray for vocations. 407-293-9556.
• Memorial Mass for July Deceased Priests: Thursday, Aug. 26, 10:30 a.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel, 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park. Come pray for our priests who passed during the month of August.
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
COMMUNITY EVENTS
• Rummage Sale: Friday, July 16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, 5300 Old Howell Branch Rd., Winter Park. Sale will be COVID compliant. Rummage sale proceeds benefits the Catholic Council of Women charitable projects such as JMJ, St. Vincent de Paul, and more.
• NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar Race-KOC: Saturday, Aug. 28, 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Daytona International Speedway, International Speedway Blvd., Daytona. The Speedway is hosting a Knights of Columbus Day at the Coke Zero Sugar Race to benefit Special Olympics Florida. No need to be a Knight to attend. $65 includes private tailgate party in private suite with NASCAR personalities, athletes, and special guest Chris Nikic, the only athlete with Downs Syndrome to complete an Ironman Triathlon. Silent auction held during race. https://qrgo.page.link/KpUy5
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
Separated and divorced:
• urviving Divorce: Mondays on Zoom, 7 p.m. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Monday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online at: https://stmargaretmary.org/ministries/family-matters/catholic-ministry-for-separated-and-divorced/. Register at https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call 407-645-0284.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026.
