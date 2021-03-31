May the celebration of Easter renew our faith and hope in Jesus who has conquered sin and death. He has given us the fullness of life now and the fullness of new life in His Kingdom.
The words of St. John Chrysostom from his ancient Paschal homily speak powerfully to us as we celebrate Christ’s Resurrection:
Christ is risen, and you, o death, are overthrown!
Christ is risen, and the demons are fallen!
Christ is risen, and the angels rejoice!
Christ is risen, and life reigns!
Christ is risen, and not one dead remains in a tomb!
— Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito
Que la celebración de la Pascua renueve nuestra fe y esperanza en Jesús que ha vencido el pecado y la muerte. Él nos ha dado la plenitud de la vida ahora y la plenitud de una vida nueva en Su Reino. Las palabras de San Juan Crisóstomo en su antigua homilía pascual nos habla poderosamente mientras celebramos la Resurrección de Cristo:
¡Cristo ha resucitado, y fuiste aniquilado!
¡Cristo ha resucitado, y los demonios cayeron!
¡Cristo ha resucitado, y los ángeles se regocijaron!
¡Cristo ha resucitado, y la vida reino!
¡Cristo ha resucitado, y los sepulcros se vaciaron de los muertos!
— Obispo Gerald M. Barbarito
Se pou selebrasyon fèt Pak sa-a renouvle lafwa ak lesperans nou nan Jezi ki kraze peche ak lanmo. Li banou yon kokenn chenn lavi kounye-a e, yon lavi tou nèf nan Rwayom li-a. Pawol Sen Jean Chrisostome ki soti nan ansyen prech Pak li yo rezone nan kè nou etan nap selebre fèt Jezi ki resisite-a.
Kris la leve, e ou menm ! Wi, lanmo kaba nèt !
Kris la leve, tout demon yo tonbe plat atè.
Kris la leve tout Zanj yo nan lajwa.
Kris la leve, se lavi ki triyonfe.
Kris la leve, okenn mo pa ret nan kavo yo.
— Evèk Gerald Barbarito