The Women at the Empty Tomb is depicted in this stained-glass window by artist Guido Nincheri at Notre Dame Cathedral in Ottawa, Ontario. Reflecting on the women who come to Jesus' tomb in the early hours of that very first Easter, Pope Francis said, "Jesus, like a seed buried in the ground, was about to make new life blossom in the world; and these women, by prayer and love, were helping to make that hope flower." (GENE PLAISTED, CROSIERS | CNS)