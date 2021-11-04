All souls day

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito speaks Nov. 2 during an All Souls' Day Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, 10941 Southern Blvd. in Royal Palm Beach. The bishop prayed for eternal rest for the faithful departed in the cemetery and throughout the diocese.

