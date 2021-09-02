Florida Catholic Media, Inc., has established a reputation for loyalty to the Holy Father and to the Magisterium of the Catholic faith. Our visitors and readers have come to depend on the credibility of our editorial content. We likewise encourage our advertisers to maintain and preserve this integrity.
Florida Catholic Media, Inc., publications that accept advertising include the Florida Catholic newspaper, e-editions, and website www.TheFloridaCatholic.Org, and all associated Email Distributions, RSS Feeds, and applicable Social Networking Channels. Advertiser's acceptance of an advertising proposal or Insertion Order from Florida Catholic Media, Inc., signifies acceptance of the Florida Catholic Media Advertising Guidelines and Advertiser Statement of Fidelity.
Advertiser Statement of Fidelity
Regarding any relevant aspect of Advertiser's organization or activities and the related advertising request, the following affirmations to the Magisterium of the Catholic Church apply.
All Advertisers: I affirm:
• No product, service, or event offered or advertised is contrary to defined Catholic teaching.
• No organization, teacher, speaker, retreat master, moderator, author, or presenter associated with or supported by my advertisement or event holds views that are counter to defined Catholic teaching, nor are they under investigation, disciplinary action or suppression imposed by the Church.
• No product or service attempts to invite or persuade Catholics to question or reject their Catholic faith.
All Advertisers: I further understand that Florida Catholic Media, Inc. may investigate the validity of any statement, and may at its sole discretion, prohibit further advertising and retain any funds already paid by my organization.
Catholic Religious Communities: I further affirm as applicable to my advertisement:
• My community firmly accepts and holds each and everything definitively proposed by the Church regarding teaching on faith and morals.
• My community adheres with religious submission of will and intellect to the teachings which either the Roman pontiff or the College of Bishops enunciate when they exercise their authentic Magisterium, even if they do not intend to proclaim these teachings by a definitive act.
NOTE: Florida Catholic Media, Inc. recognizes that some institutions are in an appropriate process of reform. If you feel that your organization does not meet these qualifications but should still be considered on this basis, please indicate your reasons for an exception request by email to your sales representative, or by fax to (407) 373-0087.
Advertising Policies & Guidelines
Suitability of Content
Florida Catholic Media, Inc. requires its advertisers to present content that, in the view of Florida Catholic Media, Inc.:
• Is in keeping with defined Catholic teaching.
• Positively supports Church officials and Church teachings.
• Is visually tasteful, positive and suitable for family consumption.
• Is respectful, uplifting, ethical and moral.
• Does not promote the use or sale of tobacco-related products, pharmaceuticals or related supplements.
• Truthfully represents the value, quality and substance of the product or service advertised.
• Is not intentionally vague or misleading in imagery or content.
Responsible Advertising Practices
• Advertisements which resemble editorial matter must be clearly marked "Advertisement."
• Advertiser warrants that items and services advertised are available to all regardless of race, color, sex or national origin.
• Advertisers are responsible for the validity of their claims and the legality of their practices.
• Advertisers must have a valid landing page on the web (website, social media page, etc.) to which viewers can be referred. Links that automatically download content to browsers (such as .pdf's or audio/video) are prohibited.
• Advertisers are responsible for securing all trademarks, patents and copyrights related to content and images submitted for publication.
• Advertisements must clearly include the name of the advertiser's business or organization. Ads of a personal nature, or from private individuals are generally not acceptable.
Advertising Content and Appearance
Florida Catholic Media, Inc. reserves the right to request modification of advertising images, content, color, style, animation, or other artistic properties to maintain its established look and feel. Attributes that may be considered are:
• Advertising imagery, content or messages of a shocking or sensational nature.
• Overly saturated or clashing color schemes.
• Overly animated .gifs or Flash content.
Florida Catholic Media, Inc. further reserves the right to cancel advertising prior to publication even if it has previously accepted it.
Florida Catholic Media, Inc. may require a sample of the product being advertised and may ask the producer, seller or advertising agency to substantiate any claims made. Submitted materials become the property of Florida Catholic Media, Inc.
Published materials advertised must be published by an approved Catholic publisher. We are unable to advertise self-published books or other materials.
Florida Catholic Media, Inc. reserves the right to investigate any complaints from readers regarding advertising within our publications. If the complaints are proved valid and fair marketing practices are not exercised, further advertising from the individual, company or agency may be rejected.
Rates
Florida Catholic Media, Inc. reserves the right to revise or amend any of the rates, terms or conditions specified in this contract by giving not less than thirty days’ notice in writing to the Advertiser. If such revision is not acceptable to the Advertiser, the Advertiser shall have the right to terminate this contract, in which event the Advertiser shall be obligated to pay for the advertising order(s) already executed in print, digital form, or other means.
Artwork / Insert Deadlines
Advertiser is responsible for delivering all completed artwork on or before the stated Art Deadline for the chosen print issue. Failure to meet this deadline may result in cancellation of the ad.
Advertiser is responsible for delivering all advertiser-supplied inserts to our printer's receiving dock on or before the stated Insert Deadline for the chosen print issue. In no event shall Florida Catholic Media, Inc. be liable to the Advertiser for incidental, special, or consequential damages of any kind, including damages for lost profits or reprinting costs from time-sensitive inserts, even if Florida Catholic Media, Inc. is advised of the same. Insert shipments that do not conform to our printer's requirements may be refused or returned to shipper at shipper’s expense.
Errors and Omissions
Regarding artwork or printed inserts supplied by advertiser: Advertiser hereby approves such artwork for publication as-is. Advertiser further releases Florida Catholic Media, Inc. from all liability resulting from omissions or typographical or other errors, including scheduling errors that may cause the advertisement or printed insert not to be printed or inserted as ordered. In the event of any omission, printing or scheduling error, Florida Catholic Media, Inc.’s liability shall be limited to a one-time replication or rescheduling of the corrected order. No allowance shall be made where the Advertiser is responsible for the error or where the omission or error does not materially affect the value of the advertisement.
Advertiser is responsible for notifying Florida Catholic Media, Inc. of errors in time for our designers to make corrections before the second insertion. Ad copy or artwork received past deadline is the responsibility of the Advertiser and Florida Catholic Media, Inc. assumes no liability. In the case that Advertiser-submitted artwork does not comply with Florida Catholic Media, Inc. published file specifications, Advertiser is responsible for making any changes to artwork requested by Florida Catholic Media, Inc. prior to the artwork deadline.
Regarding artwork produced by Florida Catholic Media, Inc. by order of the Advertiser, when Florida Catholic Media, Inc. receives approval and payment from Advertiser for artwork it creates, the finished artwork product becomes the property of Advertiser and is treated as Advertiser-supplied artwork.
This contract shall not be invalidated by reason of any omission or error. In no event shall Florida Catholic Media, Inc. be liable to the Advertiser for incidental, special, or consequential damages of any kind (including damages for lost profits or reprinting costs from time-sensitive advertisements), even if Florida Catholic Media, Inc. is advised of the same.
Digital Ad Tracking & Delivery
No personal data is collected from web visitors by Florida Catholic Media, Inc.’s online advertising system. Reports issued to advertisers regarding click traffic are limited to the number of impressions and clicks within a given time period.
Website traffic can fluctuate due to current news, events, and seasons. Advertising campaigns are monitored regularly to ensure that impressions are being delivered on schedule. If impressions of your web ad are under-delivering due to a change in traffic or technical problems, Florida Catholic Media, Inc. may elect to add impressions of your ad in locations of equal or greater value.
In the case that our website is unable to deliver the full number of impressions by the end of your campaign, you will only be billed for impressions received.
The addition of targeting filters such as geography, user caps, and shorter date/time constraints to a digital campaign increases the possibility that our websites, emails, or other digital properties will be unable to deliver the full quantity of contracted impressions. Every effort is made to allow for this when we provide an estimate of impressions available.
Ad Position
As it relates to printed publications, Florida Catholic Media, Inc. does not guarantee that any advertising will appear on any specific page or at any specific position on a page. Position requests may be granted subject to availability, in the sole discretion of Florida Catholic Media, Inc., at the rates set forth in the applicable Rate Card in effect on the date the adverting is booked and contracted.
The Advertiser's specifications requesting or barring the use of any page, on its reserve side or on the facing page shall not be binding upon Florida Catholic Media, Inc. and will be treated by Florida Catholic Media, Inc. as a request only.
Cancellation of Orders
Failure of advertiser to submit acceptable artwork on schedule may result in cancellation or rescheduling of the insertion or web campaign. Cancellation of any order may result in an adjustment of the cost of remaining insertions / impressions to reflect the adjusted frequency discount, or a 15% cancellation fee.
Orders for any print issue may not be cancelled or modified after the space reservation deadline for that issue. Web, email, or other digital order cancelled within 7 days of the scheduled start date, or at any time during the run of an existing campaign may incur a 15% cancellation fee for the current month's campaign.
Payment and Cancellation for Non-Payment
Orders from new advertisers, agencies, or existing advertiser with a history of late payments are to be prepaid until credit has been established. All advertising bills are due and payable in full within 30 days following the date of publication.
Accounts 45 days in arrears may be refused further advertising until all accounts have been paid.
Accounts 45 days in arrears may have their contract terminated by Florida Catholic Media, Inc., and the amount owed by the Advertiser for space used may be re-billed. Bills not paid when due may be charged at 1.5% per month on the unpaid balance or 18% per annum.
Warranties
The Advertiser agrees that no representations of any kind have been made to the Advertiser by Florida Catholic Media, Inc. or by any of its employees or agents other than as set forth herein.
Advertiser warrants that it owns the copyright to, or has obtained proper use permission from the copyright owner of any material submitted to Florida Catholic Media, Inc., and that the publication thereof will not violate any law or infringe any copyrights, trademarks, trade names or patents of any other person or entity, and will contain no matter which will be libelous, any invasion of privacy, an unlawful appropriation of name or likeness, or will be otherwise injurious to the rights of any other person or entity. Advertiser further represents and warrants that all consents required by law or contract as a condition to the publication of any advertisement in any Florida Catholic Media, Inc. publication.
Term
The rates, terms, and conditions of Florida Catholic Media, Inc. Rate Card (including the mechanical requirements set forth therein), as in effect from time to time during the term of this contract, shall be deemed to be part of and incorporated in this contract. In the event of any conflict in the terms of this contract and such Rate Card, the terms of the Rate Card shall govern. This contract constitutes the entire agreement and understanding between the parties hereto relating to the subject matter hereof.
This contract shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Florida.
Transference
This contract covers only advertising relating to the regular business of the Advertiser and the Advertiser's rights here under cannot be transferred, in whole or in part, to any other person, corporation or business entity.
Termination
Florida Catholic Media, Inc. shall have the right to terminate this contract effective immediately upon notification to the Advertiser at his/her last known address stated in this contract.
Advertiser's acceptance of an advertising proposal or Insertion Order from Florida Catholic Media, Inc. signifies acceptance of Florida Catholic Media, Inc. Advertising Guidelines and its Advertiser Statement of Fidelity.
