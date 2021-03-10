In 1970, obituaries were classified ads. In 2021, they mean so much more.
Obituaries always matter.
Memorialization is changing. In these times, our communities need Florida Catholic Media's leadership to connect them to the people they’ve lost and the news they need.
Florida Catholic Media has partnered with Legacy.com, a global network of online obituaries that provides timely news of death and allows users to pay respect and celebrate life.
Let us help you today by contacting us by email or call 407-373-0075 for assistance.