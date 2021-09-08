TheFloridaCatholic.org and its weekly e-Editions are Florida's oldest and most complete Catholic news source and are essential to informing and educating the 2,012,302 million Catholics in Florida.
We engage a broad audience with local and world news, original content and commentary video. This is especially important because research shows that publication websites are reaching a new and younger audiences through a medium they use every day.
We invite you to join us.
Website & Social Media Statistics
- Monthly Pageviews: 98,739
- Monthly Unique Visitors: 26,405
- 42% Mobile, 50% Desktop, 8% Tablet
- e-Subscribers: 41,172
- Facebook: 2,251 followers
- Twitter: 1,046 followers
What they're reading
- Food & Dining/Cooking Enthusiasts/30 Minute Chefs
- News & Politics/Avid News Readers
- Banking & Finance/Avid Investors
- Beauty & Wellness/Frequently Visits Salons
- Travel/Travel Buffs
- Lifestyles & Hobbies/Business Professionals
- Media & Entertainment/Book Lovers
- Sports & Fitness/Health & Fitness Buffs
- Media & Entertainment/TV Lovers
- Shoppers/Value Shoppers
What they're buying
- Real Estate/Residential Properties/Residential Properties
- Real Estate/Residential Properties
- Real Estate/Residential Properties/Residential Properties (For Sale)/Houses (For Sale)/Preowned Houses (For Sale)
- Beauty & Personal Care
- Home & Garden/Home Decor
- Financial Services/Investment Services
- Employment
- Apparel & Accessories/Women's Apparel
- Travel/Hotels & Accommodations
- Home & Garden/Home Improvement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.