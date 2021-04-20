cq5dam-1.thumbnail.cropped.1500.844.jpeg

Act of Love  (© Biblioteca Apostolica Vaticana)

Act of Love

 

O Lord God, I love you above all things 
and I love my neighbor for your sake 
because you are the highest, infinite and perfect
good, worthy of all my love. 
In this love I intend to live and die. 
Amen.